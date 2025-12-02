Iman Mobali announced as Al-Fath head coach

Tasnim – DUBAI, Former Iran football team midfielder Iman Mobali was appointed as the new head coach of the Emirati side Al-Fath.

Al-Fath plays in the UAE Second Division League.

Mobali represented Iran from 2001 to 2011. He started his playing career in Iran’s Foolad and also played in Esteghlal, and the Emirati clubs Al-Shabab, Al Wasl, Al Nasr and Sharjah.

In 2018, he was appointed as assistant coach in Esteghlal Khuzestan and has also worked as assistant in Nassaji and Foolad.