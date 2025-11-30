PGPL: Esteghlal edge Foolad to move top, Sepahan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team moved to the top of Iran’s 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) after edging Foolad 1-0 on Sunday.

Saeid Saharkhizan scored the winner for Esteghlal in the 30th minute, capitalizing on a mistake by Foolad defender Ali Nemati.

Foolad had a chance to level the score with six minutes remaining, but Sasan Ansari failed to convert from the spot. Three minutes later, Sina Moridi was shown a straight red card, leaving Foolad with 10 men.

Esteghlal returned to the summit with 19 points and a game in hand.

In Rafsanjan, Sepahan defeated the 10-man Mes 3-0 with goals from Ehsan Hajisafi (45th), Arash Rezavand (55th) and Mohammad Askari (85th).