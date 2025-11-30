December 2, 2025

FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025: Iran fail to reach last eight [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 30, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
297 views

Tehran Times – PASING CITY, Italy came from behind to beat Iran and secure a FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli fired Iran ahead, promoting Italy to lay siege to their opponents’ goal, fifa.com reported.

Tavasoli kept them at bay time and time again, but two goals in quick succession catapulted the Azzurre into the lead. Adrieli Berte got the first with a delightful dink, and Bruno Borges scrambled home the second. Gaby Vanelli then punished Iran’s use of the fly goalkeeper by striking home from distance to seal victory.

Francesca Salvatore’s side will now play Portugal on Tuesday for the right to face the Argentina-Colombia winners in the semi-finals.

More Stories

Iran fails to qualify for 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 30, 2025

PGPL: Esteghlal edge Foolad to move top, Sepahan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 30, 2025

PGPL: Tractor defeat Chadormalou, Aluminum draws with Fajr Sepasi [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 30, 2025