Iran beat Palestine in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 qualifier [VIDEO]

Photos of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers game played between Chinese Taipei & Iran at EKA Arena Ahmedabad Gujarat, India on 24th November 2025. Photo: Nikhil Patil/AFC

Mehr News – AHMEDABAD, Iran came from behind to defeat Palestine 3-1 in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D tie on Friday.

Iran were inches away from taking the lead in the 19th minute after Palestine goalkeeper Hamza Sobhieh and Mustafa Alkabra got in each other’s way, allowing Jafar Asadi to nod towards goal but Talal Ahmed was in position to clear off the line, according to Tehran Times.

Palestine struck the opener after a surging run from Jamal Obaid in the 43rd minute – which was initially stopped by Mohammadtaha Kaviani – but the clearance went straight to Adam Kafafi, who found the bottom corner past Bardiya Dorri.

It took Iran only four minutes after the restart to pull level as Asadi latched on to a pass behind full-back Alkabra and picked his spot with a precise low curler beyond Sobhieh’s outstretched hand, the-afc.com reported.

The Central Asian side struck again in the 68th minute thanks to a brilliant Abbas Rafie surging run before releasing Asadi into space to bend the ball into the far corner.

The comeback was sealed four minutes later when Mahan Beheshti skipped away from three markers to dash into the box and pick out the bottom corner.

Iran will play the hosts India on Sunday with a draw enough to advance to the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 finals tournament.