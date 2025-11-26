CL: Taremi scores against Real Madrid [VIDEO]

BBC – ATHENS, Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Real Madrid edged out Olympiacos in a Champions League thriller.

The Greek hosts took an early surprise lead through Francisco Chiquinho’s 20-yard strike.

But Mbappe stepped up for the visitors and struck three times in the space of seven minutes – the second quickest Champions League hat-trick ever.

The Frenchman first ran on to Vinicius Jr’s wonderful pass behind the defence to finish calmly – and then headed in Arda Guler’s cross.

Mbappe looked unstoppable as he then beat the offside trap to net his hat-trick from Eduardo Camavinga’s pass.

He then found Vinicius, who found the net, but his effort was ruled out for an offside against the French forward.

Aurelien Tchouameni hit the bar as Real – without five defenders and their first-choice goalkeeper through injury and illness – continued to dominate.

But a bullet header from substitute Mehdi Taremi got Olympiacos back into the game.

Mbappe bagged his fourth with a close-range poked effort from Vinicius’ pass.

But Ayoub el Kaabi’s header again gave Olympiacos late hope.

It ended a three-game winless run for Real in all competitions and marked their first competitive win in Athens in their 10th visit.

They are fifth in the standings, three points off leaders Arsenal, while their Greek hosts are 33rd on two points.