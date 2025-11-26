Iran beat Panama at 2025 Futsal Women’s World Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PASIG CITY, Iran bounced back into contention at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025 after securing a 6-2 win against Panama on Wednesday.

Iran opened the scoring in the second minute thanks to Elham Anfjeh, who swept home from close range.

Nasimeh Gholami fired home in the ninth minute from a corner set-piece.

A similar routine worked wonders three minutes later, Nastaran Moghimi spotted Feresteh Karimi in space and the latter did not disappoint, smashing in from distance.

Panama pulled a goal back three minutes before the break – taking advantage of two Iran players colliding with Kenia Villareal slotting into an empty goalmouth.

Iran scored again after a corner kick in the 29th minute but in a more fortuitous manner when Banaei’s delivery bounced off Maryorie Perez for Fereshteh Khosravi to prod home.

Panama narrowed the deficit two minutes later after Perez dispossessed Gholami to score an individual effort.

Iran hammered home their dominance in the game late on with strikes from Karimi (27th) and Fatemeh Rahmati (27th) sealing an impressive win.

Team Melli will next take on Italy on Saturday, with the top two teams in the group to advance to the knockout stage.