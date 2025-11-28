PGPL: Persepolis defeat Shams Azar to move top, Paykan defeats Malavan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – QAZVIN, Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 2-1 to go provisionally top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Persepolis captain Soroush Rafiei gave the visiting team an early lead just nine minutes into the match but Saeb Mohebi leveled the score in the 22nd minute.

Oston Urunov scored the winner for Persepolis in the 74th minute at the Sardar Azadegan Stadium.

It was Osmar Loss’s second win out of two matches after taking charge of Persepolis as Vahid Hashemian’s replacement.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Paykan defeated Malavan 1-0 in Tehran and Zob Ahan were held by Kheybar to a 1-1 draw in Isfahan.

On Saturday, Tractor will host Chadormalou in Tabriz and Aluminum meet Fajr Sepasi in Arak.

Esteghlal will move up top of the table on Sunday if the Blues defeat Foolad in Tehran.