FFIRI to boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup draw [Report]

Iranwire.com – TEHRAN, The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) will not send representatives to next week’s World Cup draw ceremony in the United States, a federation spokesperson announced on Thursday, citing visa problems.

Amir Mehdi Alavi, the federation’s spokesperson, said the decision was made due to difficulties in obtaining visas for official federation members – a process he said had moved beyond sports channels and prevented Iran’s delegation from attending the international event.

Alavi said in a televised interview that the federation has held official correspondence with FIFA’s president and secretary-general in recent days, and that FIFA is following up on the matter.

He warned that the situation could create future problems for players and support staff entering the U.S., potentially disrupting the national team’s preparations.

ISNA reported that the federation’s board decided on Thursday that no Iranian officials would attend the World Cup draw ceremony.

According to the federation, the decision came after five members of a nine-person delegation were denied U.S. visas.

However, two sources within the Iranian Football Federation and the Sports Ministry told IranWire that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ordered the boycott on Tuesday and communicated the decision to federation president Mehdi Taj.

Regarding speculation about Iran withdrawing from the World Cup, Alavi said no such decision has been made and that the federation’s goal is to ensure the national team’s participation.

He expressed hope that FIFA and international football bodies would intervene to prevent further consequences for Iranian football.

Iran has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.