Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scores against FCV Dender EH

Circusdaily.com – DENDERLEEUW, Dender and Westerlo neutralized themselves 2-2 on Saturday afternoon as part of the 16th day of the Jupiler Pro League.

Five minutes before returning to the locker room, David Tosevski, the Dender striker turned around and armed a powerful strike from the left to open the scoring (40th, 1-0).

At the start of the second period, Tosevski committed a foul in the penalty box. Referee Jan Boterberg did not hesitate and directly indicated to the penalty point (48th). This time, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh took the shot and scored for Westerlo (50th, 1-1).

Upon a poor clearance a shot from Nsimba from the right (56th, 2-1) gave the advantage to Dender.

Westerlo then returned to level the score through Arthur Piedfort (64th, 2-2).

Next weekend, Dender’s players will travel to La Louvière. The Campinois will host the Sporting d’Anderlecht.