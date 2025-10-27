October 29, 2025

PGPL: Tractor downs Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025
Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football team defeated Gol Gohar 5-0 at the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh opened the scoring for Tractor courtesy of Gol Gohar defender’s blunder in the 24th minute.

Regi Lushkja made it 2-0 in the 54th minute and Hosseinzadeh completed his hat-trick by scoring two goals in the 61st and 64th minutes.

Masoud Zaer Kazemeini made the scoreboard 5-0 in the 87th minute.

Tractor moved second place with 12 points one points behind leaders Aluminum with one game at hands.

