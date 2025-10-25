UAE President’s Cup: Ghandipour scores to help Al Wahda reach quarter-finals [VIDEO]

Dubaieye1038.com – ABU DHABI, Al Wahda has qualified for the quarter-finals of the UAE President’s Cup after defeating Al Dhafra with a score of 3-1 on Friday at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

The match had initially ended in a 1-1 draw, with Al Wahda sealing it during the extra time.

Al Wahda opened the scoring through Omar Khirbin in the 8th minute. The visitors managed to tie the match in regular time stoppage through Abderahmane Soussi 90’+9.

In extra time, the home side then managed to seal the result with two unanswered goals through

Lucas Pimenta in the 104′ and Reza Ghandipour in the 120’+1 minutes.

The cup continues on Saturday with Al Bataeh playing against Shabab Al Ahli.

Khor Fakkan will also go head-to-head with Al-Ittihad Kalba, while Al Nasr goes against Baniyas.