October 26, 2025

2025 Islamic Solidarity Games: Iran Futsal drawn into Group B

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2025
Tasnim – RIYADH, Iran’s men’s futsal team discovered its opponents in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Games are scheduled to be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Iran is in Group B along with Morocco, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

The Azerbaijan republic is drawn in Group A along with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Libya.

The group stage matches will be held on November 4, 6 and 8. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The stage will be held on November 9.

The gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for November 11.

