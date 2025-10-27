October 29, 2025

Former Team Melli defender Karegarjam passes away

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran national team player Akbar Kargarjam, who also represented Esteghlal club, passed away on Sunday in Tehran.

He died at the age of 81 at the Jam Hospital.

Kargarjam played for Iran at the 1972 Summer Olympics. He spent about a decade with Rah Ahan and Taj (now Esteghlal).

He earned 30 caps for Team Melli and scored one goal.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Kargarjam’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.

