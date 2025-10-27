October 29, 2025

PGPL: Esteghlal moves top, Sepahan defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025
Tehran Times – SHIRAZ, Esteghlal football team earned a 3-0 away win over Fajr Sepasi and moved top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Shiraz’s Pars Stadium, Jasir Asani and Saeid Saharkhizan scored two goals from the penalty spot just before the break and Hossein Goudarzi made the scoreboard 3-0 with three minutes remaining.

In Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Sepahan defeated Paykan 2-1. Mohammadamin Hazbavi was on target in the 63rd minute but Mehdi Najafi equalized the match in the 74th minute. With six minutes remaining, Hazbavi completed his brace to seal a 2-1 win for Sepahan.

Esteghlal lead the table with 13 points and Sepahan moved to fourth place one point adrift of the top.

