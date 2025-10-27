Osmar Loss named Persepolis coach

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Brazilian coach Osmar Loss has officially taken charge of Persepolis, the Iranian club announced.

The contract runs through the end of the 2025-26 Iran Pro League season and includes a renewal option.

He replaces Vahid Hashemian at Persepolis and will travel to Iran on Wednesday to finalize the contract.

Under leadership of Hashemian, Persepolis recorded two wins, one defeat, and five draws in eight games.

Loss previously managed Persepolis in 2024. During his brief spell in Tehran, he steered Persepolis to the Persian Gulf Pro League title.