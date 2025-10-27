Taremi scores as Olympiacos defeats AEK in Super League Derby [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ATHENS, Olympiacos emerged victorious in the derby of the 8th round of the Greek Super League, defeating AEK 2–0 on Sunday.

A penalty was converted by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 33rd minute.

In the 67th minute, from a Daniel Podence free kick, Taremi rose above everyone to head home and make it 2–0 effectively sealing the win.

Despite AEK showing signs of improvement compared to its loss against PAOK a week earlier, it rarely threatened Olympiacos.