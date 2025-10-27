October 29, 2025

Taremi scores as Olympiacos defeats AEK in Super League Derby [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
656 views

Tasnim – ATHENS, Olympiacos emerged victorious in the derby of the 8th round of the Greek Super League, defeating AEK 2–0 on Sunday.

A penalty was converted by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 33rd minute.

In the 67th minute, from a Daniel Podence free kick, Taremi rose above everyone to head home and make it 2–0 effectively sealing the win.

Despite AEK showing signs of improvement compared to its loss against PAOK a week earlier, it rarely threatened Olympiacos.

More Stories

Osmar Loss named Persepolis coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025

PGPL: Esteghlal moves top, Sepahan defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025

Former Team Melli defender Karegarjam passes away

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2025