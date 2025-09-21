Taremi assists in derby draw against Panathinaikos [VIDEO]

Ekathimerini.com – ATHENS, Panathinaikos and Olympiakos drew 1-1 in the season’s first derby, as no Super League team is left with a perfect record anymore after four rounds of games.

At the “Apostolos NIkolaidis” stadium on Sunday, ex-Glasgow Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers opened the score for Panathinaikos three minutes into the second half. This was the first goal Olympiakos has conceded in all competitions this season.

Olympiakos had more chances to score, especially in the second half, but had to wait till injury time to find the equalizer with Ayoub El-Kaabi, sparing the Reds the defeat.

Olympiakos, AEK and PAOK lead the table with 10 points, while Aris has nine and Levadiakos seven.