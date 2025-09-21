September 24, 2025

Azmoun scores as Shabab Al Ahli edges Al Nasr [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 21, 2025

Sardar Azmoun has played a starring role in taking Shabab Al-Ahli to the top of the UAE Pro League

Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli secured a thrilling 1-0 win against Al Nasr in a high-profile clash during the fourth round of the ADNOC Professional League, thanks to a Sardsar Azmoun’s injury time goal.

The match was held on Saturday evening at Al Maktoum Stadium.

Iranian striker Azmoun delivered the decisive moment, scoring in the 90+5th minute of stoppage time to seal the victory for the visitors.

Shabab Al Ahli moved up to second place in the league standings with 10 points, level with leaders Al Ain but trailing on goal difference, courtesy of the win.

