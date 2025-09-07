September 8, 2025

Munir El Haddadi joins Esteghlal

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 7, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, one of the most prestigious clubs in Iranian football, has signed Spanish forward Munir El Haddadi.

Munir El Haddadi has penned a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

El Haddadi, who is a member of the Moroccan national team, has played for a number of leading teams in Europe. In particular, he began his professional career at the club Barcelona, and also represented the teams Sevilla, Valencia, Alaves, Getafe, and Las Palmas.

He played for Spanish Segunda Division B club Leganes last season. Now, the 30-year-old forward will continue his career in the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

El Haddadi has played in both Spain and Morocco national football teams.

