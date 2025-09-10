Iran qualifies for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ABU DHABI, Iran held off a fightback from the United Arab Emirates to top Group I of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers with a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Iran will make a return to the Finals after having missed out on the 2024 edition, with the UAE also going through as one of the four best runners-up.

Iran broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Ahmad Yadoo’s clearance from Mohammad Hossein Sadeqi’s cross hit Amir Mohammad Razzaqinia, with the ball landing in the back of the net.

Iran doubled its advantage thanks to Saeed Saharkhizan’s glancing header from a perfect Javad Hosseinnejad free-kick delivery in the 36th minute.

It became 3-0 six minutes later after the UAE’s Matar Alshamsi brought down Yadegar Rostami in the box, with Saharkhizan making no mistake from the penalty spot.

The UAE’s Mayed Alkas pulled a goal back before the halftime.

The UAE found its second goal, Jumah Almansoori winning possession off Pouria Latififar in Iran’s box before lifting the ball past the advancing Mohammad Khalifeh.