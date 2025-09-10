Infantino assures Iran for 2026 World Cup’s participation [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, FIFA President Infantino assured the team members of Iran national football team that FIFA will do its utmost to resolve visa-related issues and facilitate the teams’ participation in upcoming tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup.

Infantino visited Iran’s locker room shortly after the 1-0 loss against Uzbekistan in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup final.

Team Melli were heartbroken in the 120th minute after Khojiakbar Alijanov found the back of the net with a header.

The FIFA president said there will be no serious problem for the Iranian national team’s trip to the United States.

In recent months, many Iranian athletes have been denied visas to participate in international competitions, mainly in the U.S. and European countries.

Also, the team’s members took a photo with Infantino and Team Melli’s No. 7 shirt was presented to the FIFA President.