Super Lig club Kocaelispor linked with Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

In the last part of the transfer period in Kocaelispor, it was learned that an interesting name was recommended to the green-black while during a lot of transfer speculation.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, a 32-year-old right-wing player who played for the Dutch team Heerenveen and parted ways with the club, was recommended to Kocaelispor through managers.

Alireza, who also has clubs such as AZ Alkmaar, Brighton and Feyenoord in his career, remains uncertain about the green-black project.

Recent reports linked the Iranian winger with Austrian side Rapid Vienna and UAE side Al Wahda.