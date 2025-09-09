10-man Iran runners-up at 2025 CAFA Nations Cup [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran conceded a late goal to Uzbekistan in the final match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Monday.

Xojiakbar Alijonov scored the sole goal of the match in the 120th minute at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent. Eldor Shomurodov had missed a penalty in the 105th minute.

Iran’s Arya Yousefi was shown a red card just five minutes into the match.

Earlier in the day, India defeated Oman 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regular time.

Iran began the campaign in Group B with a 3-1 win over Afghanistan and then defeated India 3-0. Team Melli were held to a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan but topped the group, earning a berth in the final.

Iran had won the inaugural CAFA Nations Cup two years ago, edging past Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final.