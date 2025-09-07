Iran routs Guam at 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ABU DHABI, Iran earned its second win at the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification, beating Guam 6-0 on Saturday.

Alireza Safari gave Iran a lead in the 43rd minute and Kasra Taheri scored three goals in the 47th, 74th and 77th minutes.

With six minutes remaining, Saeid Saharkhizan scored Iran’s fifth goal at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejad made scoreboard 6-0 in the 90th minute.

Omid Ravankhah’s boys had defeated Hong Kong 4-0 in their first match.

Iran is scheduled to face the UAE on Tuesday.

The 44 teams were divided into eleven groups of four teams. In each group, teams played each other once at a centralized venue.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.