Iran held by Tajikistan at 2025 CAFA Nations Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 5, 2025
Tehran Times – HISOR, Iran football team were held to a 2-2 draw by Tajikistan at 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Thursday.

In the match held at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi gave Team Melli a lead in the 37th minute and Mohammad Mohebbi doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half.

Shahrom Samiev pulled a goal back in the 57th minute and Zoir Dzurboyev leveled the score in the 77th minute.

Iran have previously defeated Afghanistan 3-1 and India 3-0 in the tournament.

Defending champions Iran advanced to the final.

