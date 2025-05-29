Iran discover opponents at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The teams aspiring to vie for the title discovered their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers opponents following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

A total of 44 teams were drawn into 11 groups for the Qualifiers, which will be contested on September 1-9, 2025.

The 11 group winners and four best best-ranked runners-up will join Saudi Arabia, who are hosting the tournament for the first time, in January’s Finals.

Draw Result

Group A: Jordan (H), Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan

Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar (H), Afghanistan

Group C: Vietnam (H), Yemen, Singapore, Bangladesh

Group D: Australia, China (H), Timor-Leste, Northern Mariana Islands

Group E: Uzbekistan, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan (H), Sri Lanka

Group F: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group G: Iraq, Cambodia (H), Oman, Pakistan

Group H: Qatar (H), Bahrain, India, Brunei Darussalam

Group I: UAE (H), Iran, Hong Kong, China, Guam

Group J: Korea Republic, Indonesia (H), Laos, Macau

Group K: Tajikistan (H), Syria, Philippines, Nepal