May 30, 2025

Iran discover opponents at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 29, 2025
Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The teams aspiring to vie for the title discovered their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers opponents following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

A total of 44 teams were drawn into 11 groups for the Qualifiers, which will be contested on September 1-9, 2025.

The 11 group winners and four best best-ranked runners-up will join Saudi Arabia, who are hosting the tournament for the first time, in January’s Finals.

Draw Result

Group A: Jordan (H), Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan
Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar (H), Afghanistan
Group C: Vietnam (H), Yemen, Singapore, Bangladesh
Group D: Australia, China (H), Timor-Leste, Northern Mariana Islands
Group E: Uzbekistan, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan (H), Sri Lanka
Group F: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Lebanon, Mongolia
Group G: Iraq, Cambodia (H), Oman, Pakistan
Group H: Qatar (H), Bahrain, India, Brunei Darussalam
Group I: UAE (H), Iran, Hong Kong, China, Guam
Group J: Korea Republic, Indonesia (H), Laos, Macau
Group K: Tajikistan (H), Syria, Philippines, Nepal

