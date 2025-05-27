May 29, 2025

Nourallahi scores brace as Al Wahda ends season in third [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 27, 2025
Sharjah24.ae – Al Wahda secured a 3-1 win over Al Bataeh at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the 26th and final round of the ADNOC Pro League.

With this victory, Al Wahda concluded the season in third place with 48 points, earning a spot in the AFC Champions League. Al Bataeh finished the season in 11th place with 27 points.

Al Wahda’s goals came from Ahmed NourallahI, who scored twice in the 11th and 43rd minutes, and Omar Khribin, who added a goal in the 21st minute. Al Bataeh’s lone goal was scored by Alvaro de Oliveira in the 23rd minute.

