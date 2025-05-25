May 27, 2025

Sardar Azmoun to extend deal with Shabab Al Ahli [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 25, 2025
Tasnim – DUBAI, Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun is set to sign a contract extension with Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

The 30-year-old striker joined the Emirati club last season and played a key role in helping them win the UAE Pro League.

Azmoun emphasized that the desire to win has always been the main motivation for Al Shabab in every match.

“This is an incredible achievement, and we are satisfied and happy with our performance this season,” Azmoun said.

“The team had an outstanding season, losing only two matches in the league, which reflects how well we have performed. We aim to secure victory in our final game as well. I hope to perform even better next season and succeed in the Asian Champions League Elite,” he added.

