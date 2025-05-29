May 30, 2025

Mozafar takes charge of Iran’s women’s futsal team

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 29, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Shahrzad Mozafar has been appointed as head coach of Iran’s women’s futsal team Wednesday night.

Mozafar, 55, is one of the most decorated Iranian futsal coaches. She led Iran to the title in the 2018 AFC Women’s Futsal Championship.

She has won many titles with Iranian futsal clubs.

Mozafar replaced Forouzan Soleymani in the position. Iran football federation parted ways with Soleymani, who finished in third place at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 in mid-May.

Team Melli have advanced to the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025 as one of the top three teams.

