Sardar Azmoun doubtful for Qatar, N. Korea WCQs [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 22, 2025
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football forward Sardar Azmoun will likely miss the match against Qatar and North Korea in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (AFC).

The Shabab Al Ahli Dubai striker sustained an injury in the match against Dibba Al-Hisn

Team Melli is scheduled to face Qatar at Lusail Stadium in Doha on June 5.

Iran will also host North Korea on June 10 in Mashhad.

Iran has already secured its place in the 2026 World Cup.

