Persepolis complete signing of Reza Shekari

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club announced Sunday night that they have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Reza Shekari from Sepahan.

Shekari, 26, scored 10 goals during his two seasons with Sepahan. He joins Persepolis on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Shekari began his career at Zob Ahan and has also played for Rubin Kazan in Russia, as well as Iranian clubs Tractor and Gol Gohar.

He is the fourth new signing for Persepolis this season, following Thievy Bifouma, Mojtaba Fakhrian, and Amin Kazemian.

Persepolis, the most decorated football team in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League, are determined to win the title in the upcoming season.