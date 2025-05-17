Moharrami to leave Dinamo, NK Osijek shows interest [Report]

Sportnet.hr – ZAGREB, Sadegh Moharrami will leave Dinamo at the end of the season. The Iranian defenders contract expires on the last day of June, but he could remain in the SuperSport HNL because Osijek is interested.

It is already common knowledge that Dinamo will be making big changes this summer, and one of the names increasingly being mentioned in the departure section is Sadegh Moharrami.

The Iranian-rightback has played eight games this season, two of which as a starter, and in terms of realization in 307 minutes he did not participate directly for the goal. Overall, he scored one goal (against the Dinamo jersey (against the Dinamo tournament (against Rijeka in the 35th round of 2022. /1023, victory Dinamo 2:1 on Rujevica), and added nine assists to that.

However, as Gol.hr reports, Osijek has already begun to inquire about his services and would very much like to bring him in the summer. The people of Osijek negotiated with Fran Karačić, the rightback from Lokomotiv, but nothing materialized, which is why the team from the Opus arena is looking for new options.

Allegedly, the new sports director of Osijek Alen Petrovic is more oriented towards bringing in domestic and proven players, but Moharrami’s experience in SuperSport HNL gives him enough credit to seriously consider the option of his bringing.

Moharrami came to Dinamo from Persepolis in the summer of 2018 with the status of an Iranian national team player, and defended the colors of his country 32 times. At the 2018 World Cup, he played 90 minutes in a 6:2 defeat against England, and the only national team goal was scored on December 9, 2023 in a 4:0 win against Angola.