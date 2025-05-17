May 17, 2025

Iran beat China to book 2025 Futsal World Cup berth [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 17, 2025
Tehran Times – HOHHOT, Iran overcame China in the third-place playoff of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 on Saturday to seal their place at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025.

The two-time champions ended their campaign on a high in front of a raucous partisan crowd at the Hohhot Sports Centre, as the 3-1 victory ensured that they will join Thailand and Japan at the inaugural World Cup come November.

Maral Torkaman scored two goals as well as a goal from Nastaran Moghimi.

Cao Jiayi was on target for China.

Japan defeated Thailand on penalties in the final match to be crowned Asian Champions.

