Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Ghasem Haddadifar was named the new head coach of Iran’s Zob Ahan football team on Saturday.

Haddadifar, 41, replaced Mohammad Rabiei in the Isfahan-based club.

He played about two decades for Zob Ahan and helped the Greens win four Hazfi Cup titles.

Haddadifar also became runner-up in the 2010 AFC Champions League with Zob Ahan.

Zob Ahan finished in sixth place in the 2024-25 Iran Professional League.