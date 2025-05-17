Iran and Russia to hold friendly in October [Report]

Gazeta.ru – TEHRAN, The national teams of Russia and Iran are close to the appointment of a friendly match.

The press service of the Football Federation of Iran said that the friendly match against the Russian national team can be held in October 2025, reports Sport24.

“We are at the final stage of signing a contract on a friendly match between Iran and Russia. Practically agreed on the place and date of the match. The documents will be signed soon,” the press service of the Football Federation of Iran said.

On March 19, the Russian national team under the leadership of Valery Karpin held the first friendly match in 2025 and defeated the national team of Grenada with a score of 5:0. Russia also played a match with Zambia on March 25 in Moscow, the game ended with a similar score.

In the summer, the Russian team will play two matches – on June 6 against the national team of Nigeria, and four days after this meeting – with Belarus.