May 25, 2025

Kish Island to host 2025 CAFA Men’s Futsal Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 22, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
86 views

Tehran Times – KISH, Kish Island has been selected as the host for the 2025 CAFA Men’s Futsal Championship.

The tournament will take place from July 9 to 19 in the Persian Gulf, known as the pearl of the region.

Participating teams include Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. Armenia and Russia will also be invited as guest teams.

The CAFA Futsal Cup is an international futsal competition in Central Asia, featuring member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

More Stories

Hosseinnejad assists to help Dynamo MX draw Rostov

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 24, 2025

Gholizadeh and Lech Poznan crowned Ekstraklasa champions [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 24, 2025

Malavan defeats Gol Gohar to advance to Hazfi Cup final [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 24, 2025