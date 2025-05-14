AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup SF: Japan vs Iran [Preview]

AFC – HOHHOT, Head coach Takehiro Suga is confident Japan will end their winless run against Islamic Republic of Iran when they meet in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ China 2025 semi-finals on Thursday.

The two sides have historic rivalry, having met in the finals of the 2015 and 2018 editions, with Iran emerging victorious on both occasions.

Suga is not only hopeful of reversing the trend but also going on to lift their maiden continental title.

“We don’t change anything. We believe in ourselves and we will play our style. But we have to play effectively and our determination will need to improve a little. If we do that we can win the match,” said Suga.

“I’m happy to be in the semi-finals. Iran are one of the toughest opponents in this tournament. The next match will be a difficult one but we will do our best.

“We want to show how much we’ve grown over the past seven years. I believe in my players and their ability. We have to win tomorrow.”

Captain Kaho Ito, while expecting a challenging match, was equally of a Japanese victory.

“Tomorrow’s match will be very difficult, but we will do our best and aim to win,” said Ito. “I’m glad to play against Iran in the semi-final. All of Iran’s players are very good, so I need to think carefully about how we manage the game. We must stay focused, collaborate with the team, and help each other to win.”

Iran advanced after a gruelling 3-1 extra-time victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals but head coach Foruzan Solymani firmly believes they will go on to seal a third title.

“All teams came here to show their best performance. We are two-time champions, but this will be a very tough match. The situation is difficult for all teams and everyone has improved a lot and wants to perform at their best,” said Solymani.

“Our players were tired after the quarter-finals, but tomorrow’s match is for a place in the World Cup. The players are highly motivated and have recovered well, both mentally and physically.”

Iran goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli is looking forward to another thrilling encounter between two of Asia’s best teams.

“Tomorrow we will have another great match, just like in 2015 and 2018. These are the two best teams in Asia, and it will be a highly competitive game,” said the 38-year-old captain.

“We are two-time champions, and we understand the feeling of winning and lifting the trophy. That’s why we can’t afford to lose focus. We must stay focused and aim to win the title for the third time.”