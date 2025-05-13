FCK Talent signs 15-year-old Shahin Pelyad

Fck.dk – COPENHAGEN, Young starlet Shahin Pelyad, who is a top talent in Scandinavia, will sign for FCK Talent this summer.

Shahin Pelyad has Iranian roots and is from the year 2010 and comes to Copenhagen from AaB, where he has played for both the U15 and U17 teams this season.

“Shahin is a technically very well-founded central midfielder, with a really good eye for the game. He is a player we have followed intensely for the last 12 months, and we are extremely happy that Shahin has chosen to continue his development at FCK, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him when he has completed his season at AaB,” says Christian Wilkens, Head of Scouting & Recruitment U14-U17 at F.C. Copenhagen.

Shahin Pelyad is scheduled to join the U17 squad at FCK Talent from the upcoming season.