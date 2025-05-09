May 10, 2025

Iran defeat Hong Kong in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 9, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
185 views

Tehran Times – HOHHOT, Defending champions Iran secured their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Hong Kong 3-1 in their AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 Group B tie on Friday.

The win took Iran to six points – level with Vietnam who also qualified – with the two to meet on Sunday to decide the group winners.

Having opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Philippines, Iran took time to find their rhythm, Elham Anafjeh (two goals) and Mahtab Banaei were on target for Iran.

Iran’s Nastaran Moghimi scored an own goal.

HIGHLIGHTS

More Stories

Shabab Al Ahli’s Azmoun and Ezatolahi crowned President’s Cup champions [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 9, 2025

Nassaji joins Havadar in PGPL relegation

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 9, 2025

AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup: Hong Kong vs IR Iran [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 8, 2025