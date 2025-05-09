Iran defeat Hong Kong in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 [VIDEO]
Tehran Times – HOHHOT, Defending champions Iran secured their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Hong Kong 3-1 in their AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 Group B tie on Friday.
The win took Iran to six points – level with Vietnam who also qualified – with the two to meet on Sunday to decide the group winners.
Having opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Philippines, Iran took time to find their rhythm, Elham Anafjeh (two goals) and Mahtab Banaei were on target for Iran.
Iran’s Nastaran Moghimi scored an own goal.