Shabab Al Ahli’s Azmoun and Ezatolahi crowned President’s Cup champions [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – SHARJAH, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Sharjah 2-1 in the final of the 48th edition of the UAE President’s Cup, held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The victory marks Shabab Al Ahli’s fourth trophy this season, adding to their wins in the ADNOC Pro League, UAE Super Cup (against Al Wasl), and UAE/Qatar Super Cup (against Al Rayyan).

Sharjah took an early lead with a goal from Marcos Meloni in the 14th minute. Shabab Al Ahli responded with two goals from Yuri Cesar in the 45+1st and 64th minutes to secure the win.

The referee added eight minutes of stoppage time, but Shabab Al Ahli maintained their lead to clinch the prestigious title.