Saeid Ezatolahi on the scoresheet against Al Wasl [VIDEO]

Uaeproleague.ae – DUBAI, A goal in each half for Nicolas Gimenez and Fabio Lima helped Al Wasl beat Leaders Shabab Al Ahli 2-1at Zabeel Stadium on Saturday.

Zabeel’s stands were rocked by Nicolas Gimenez’s opener in the 20th minutes, before Fabio Lima cemented the hosts’ lead, while Saeid Ezatolahi pulled one back for Shabab Al Ahli eleven minutes before the time.

Gimenez fired Al Wasl in front after 20 minutes after unleashing a long range unstoppable strike that saw a slight deflection off defender Gomes Silva, leaving goalkeeper Almeqbaali

wrong-footed.

Pouncing on a misjudgment from Shabab Al Ahli’s defense, Fabio Lima cemented his side’s lead as he cut inside the box and steered the ball into the back of the net in 48th minute.

Saeid Ezatolahi reduced the deficit eleven minutes before the time with a diving header from a close range.

The result means that Shabab Al Ahli sit first with 56 points, while Al Wasl are third with 40 points.