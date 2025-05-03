Ghayedi scores as Kalba beat Dibba Al-Hisn in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba won their first match of the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League today, beating Dibba Al-Hisn 2-1 at Kalba Stadium.

Mehdi Ghayedi scored the first goal for Kalba in the 57th minute, followed by Daniel Bessa adding another goal in the 77th minute. For Dibba Al-Hisn, Pierre Kunde found the net in the 42nd minute.

With this victory, Kalba climbed to 28 points and is now in ninth place in the league standings. On the other hand, Dibba Al-Hisn remains at 16 points, sitting in thirteenth place and in danger of being relegated to a lower division as they continue to struggle to score points.