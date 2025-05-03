May 4, 2025

Ghayedi scores as Kalba beat Dibba Al-Hisn in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 3, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
278 views

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba won their first match of the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League today, beating Dibba Al-Hisn 2-1 at Kalba Stadium.

Mehdi Ghayedi scored the first goal for Kalba in the 57th minute, followed by Daniel Bessa adding another goal in the 77th minute. For Dibba Al-Hisn, Pierre Kunde found the net in the 42nd minute.

With this victory, Kalba climbed to 28 points and is now in ninth place in the league standings. On the other hand, Dibba Al-Hisn remains at 16 points, sitting in thirteenth place and in danger of being relegated to a lower division as they continue to struggle to score points.

More Stories

Saeid Ezatolahi on the scoresheet against Al Wasl [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 3, 2025

Gholizadeh shines as Lech Poznan thrash Puszcza Niepołomice [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 3, 2025

Iran down Paraguay in 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 3, 2025