Gholizadeh shines as Lech Poznan thrash Puszcza Niepołomice [VIDEO]

Wpoznaniu.pl – POZNAN, It was a real show of the offensive force of Lech Poznań. In the match against Puszcza Niepołotki, fans at the stadium at the Bulgarian Street saw as many as nine goals. The hosts won 8-1 and the hero of the match was Ali Gholizadeh.

Already in the 3rd minute, the Iranian opened the result with a striking strike on the right side of the penalty area. The left footshot was precise and indefensible. Moments later, the Forest responded with a dangerous corner, but Wojciech Monika successfully intervened.

In the 14th minute, Gholizadeh showed off an individual action – first he played the ball with Pereira, then passed two defenders and increased to 2-0. Two minutes later he was again at the center of events – he added to Mikael Ishak, who scored 3-0 from the first ball.

Lech did not slow down. In the 19th minute, the fourth goal was close, but the Swede missed. A moment later, the Puszcza replied – in the 21st minute Eljif Atanasov used an inaccurate breakout and shot from the penalty area scored at 3:1.

Despite the short confusion, Lech quickly regained control. In the 32nd minute Afonso Sousa, celebrating his birthday today, showed off a beautiful technical strike of 4:1. Three minutes later, Sousa shot again – this time his head after Gholizadeha’s centre-half. Result to break: 5:1.

Interestingly, Lech fired six shots on the goal in the first half – five accurate and all converted into goals. The expected target ratio (xG) was just over 1.0.

After the break, Kolejorz continued the goal festival. In the 56th minute, Antonio Milić played an excellent ball to Ishak, who was not mistaken in the situation alone. At 7:1 he raised Kornel Lisman after the deadly counter of Lech in the 64th minute.

The last blow was dealt by Dino Hotić – in the 82nd minute he shot from behind the penalty area after Milić’s administration. The goalkeeper was completely surprised. Lech won 8-1 and gave the fans an offensive football show.

The railway is chasing Raków Częstochowa, which still remains in the first place in the table. The leaders also won their match in this Ekstraklasa round.