Iran down Paraguay in 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup [VIDEO]

MAHE, SEYCHELLES - MAY 03: Movahed Mohammadpour of IR Iran passes the ball whilst under pressure from Valentin Benitez of Paraguay during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group B match between Paraguay and IR Iran on May 03, 2025 in Mahe, Seychelles. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tehran Times – VICTORIA, A suffocating defense carried Iran to a second consecutive victory at Seychelles 2025, leaving winless Paraguay on the brink.

Iran put the shackles on Paraguay’s high-flying attack to register a 5-1 victory in this FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran got off to a fast start with Movahed Mohammadpour and Mehdi Mirjalili each smashing in shots from distance.

Paraguay’s attempts to cut the deficit were thwarted until midway through the second, when Milciades Medina took flight and scored a sensational bicycle kick.

Ali Nazem restored Iran’s two-goal cushion, followed by insurance strikes from Mahdi Shirmohammadi and Mohammad Masoumi to seal things for Team Melli.