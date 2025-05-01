May 1, 2025

Iran start 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup on high [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
299 views

Tehran Times – VICTORIA, Iran staved off a late fightback from debutants Mauritania to start their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group B campaign with a 5-4 win on Thursday.

Iran survived a spirited fight from Mauritania after Ali Naderi’s side had gone four goals up in the first period with Cheikh Belkheir’s hat-trick nearly forcing the match into extra-time.

Bicycle kicks from Ali Mirshekari and Movahed Mohammadpour put the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 champions in control.

Belkheir pulled a goal back but Mahdi Shiri’s exquisite volley and Mohammadali Mokhtair’s free-kick made sure Iran went into the first break with a 4-1 lead.

Mokhtari added to the score early in the second period before Belkheir again reduced the deficit with Iran holding a 5-2 lead heading into the final period, the-afc.com reported.

Mauritania seized the upper hand in the third period with Ahmedou Bilal’s strike before Belkheir’s third goal with two minutes left to play made it a nervous ending for the Iranians, who ultimately hung on to claim maximum points.

Iran will meet Paraguay on Saturday.

More Stories

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praises Taremi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025

Former Team Melli player and assistant coach Salehnia passes away

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025

Iran focus on reaching 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup final

Kamran D. April 30, 2025