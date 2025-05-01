Iran start 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup on high [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – VICTORIA, Iran staved off a late fightback from debutants Mauritania to start their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group B campaign with a 5-4 win on Thursday.

Iran survived a spirited fight from Mauritania after Ali Naderi’s side had gone four goals up in the first period with Cheikh Belkheir’s hat-trick nearly forcing the match into extra-time.

Bicycle kicks from Ali Mirshekari and Movahed Mohammadpour put the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 champions in control.

Belkheir pulled a goal back but Mahdi Shiri’s exquisite volley and Mohammadali Mokhtair’s free-kick made sure Iran went into the first break with a 4-1 lead.

Mokhtari added to the score early in the second period before Belkheir again reduced the deficit with Iran holding a 5-2 lead heading into the final period, the-afc.com reported.

Mauritania seized the upper hand in the third period with Ahmedou Bilal’s strike before Belkheir’s third goal with two minutes left to play made it a nervous ending for the Iranians, who ultimately hung on to claim maximum points.

Iran will meet Paraguay on Saturday.