Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praises Taremi

Tasnim – BARCELONA,Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lauded Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

Inter Milan and Barcelona shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw in UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Taremi came off the bench as Lautaro’s reolacement after the Argentine was forced to leave the field due to injury in the second half.

“Taremi was coming off an injury and deserves praise for coming on in a tough match,” Inzaghi said.

“When you play eight matches in a row, this risk is always there, and he had to wave the white flag.

“I hope I don’t lose him, but I have some doubts,” he added.