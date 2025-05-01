May 1, 2025

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praises Taremi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
494 views

Tasnim – BARCELONA,Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lauded Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

Inter Milan and Barcelona shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw in UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Taremi came off the bench as Lautaro’s reolacement after the Argentine was forced to leave the field due to injury in the second half.

“Taremi was coming off an injury and deserves praise for coming on in a tough match,” Inzaghi said.

“When you play eight matches in a row, this risk is always there, and he had to wave the white flag.

“I hope I don’t lose him, but I have some doubts,” he added.

More Stories

Iran start 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup on high [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025

Former Team Melli player and assistant coach Salehnia passes away

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2025

Karimi assists in win over Caykur Rizespor [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 28, 2025