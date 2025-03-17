March 18, 2025

Iran to participate at 2025 SAT Futsal Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 17, 2025
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Thailand, Iran, Kuwait, and Russia have been confirmed as the participants at next month’s 2025 SAT Futsal Championship.

The tournament is slated for April 9-12 at the Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Shopping Mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Iran will take on Russia on April 9, Kuwait a day later, and Thailand on April 12.

Vahid Shamsaei has invited 20 players to the training camp for the tournament.

Iran has recently competed at the Copa Intercontinental de Selecoes.

Team Melli lost to host Brazil twice (5-2 and 3-0) and defeated Greenland 11-2 and Afghanistan 4-3.

