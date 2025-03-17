AFC: Iran and Japan at top of AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

Tasnim – BANGKOK, The AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 is just around the corner, with 16 teams set to vie for the coveted title.

Japan and Iran have each emerged champions three times. Japan clinched the title in 2009, 2011 and 2019, while Iran emerged victorious in 2013, 2017 and 2023.

The United Arab Emirates has won the title twice, achieving back-to-back successes in 2007 and 2008. Japan is the only other team to emerge victorious in successive editions.

Bahrain won the inaugural edition in 2006 while Oman is the third West Asian nation to have lifted the trophy, emerging champion in 2015.

With the 2021 edition cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Asia’s finest gathered in Pattaya in 2023 with Iran simply unstoppable, cruising to a 6-0 win over Japan to claim its third title.

Iran holds the record for the most goals scored in a single edition, netting an astonishing 50 during its run to their 2017 title.