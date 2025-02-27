Tehran derby set to ignite: Persepolis vs. Esteghlal showdown

TT – TEHRAN, The 105th Tehran Derby is set to electrify Azadi Stadium as Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams face off in what’s shaping up to be an exhilarating showdown.

The match will be held on Thursday, with referee Payam Heydari officiating the match. This highly anticipated showdown between Iran’s football giants will be a spectacle for fans across the nation and beyond.

Both teams have had underwhelming seasons, with Persepolis standing third with 38 points and Esteghlal seventh with 26 points in the league table.

However, the Tehran derby is no ordinary match in Iranian football; it’s a battle of pride and supremacy. The winners’ joy will last well beyond the match, while the losers will face intense scrutiny and pressure.

Known as the “Reds” and “Blues,” Persepolis and Esteghlal will meet in Week 21 of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) at Azadi Stadium. Persepolis have not lost to Esteghlal in the last 17 derbies, giving them a psychological edge. Additionally, their players’ greater experience in derby matches adds to their advantage.

Turkish head coach Ismail Kartal leads Persepolis, who are aiming to close the six-point gap to league leaders Tractor and keep their title defense hopes alive. On the other hand, Esteghlal are in the throes of a managerial crisis, having seen multiple coaching changes this season. Veteran coach Firouz Karimi will take charge of Esteghlal for the upcoming derby after the club failed to finalize an agreement with Italian coach Walter Mazzarri.

Despite the managerial turmoil, Esteghlal will be motivated to upset their archrivals.

The unpredictability of the Tehran derby has always ensured that any team, regardless of their position in the league table, has a fair shot at victory.

Adding to the excitement, the top two teams in the league, Tractor and Sepahan, will also face off on the same day, making it a decisive day in Iran’s football calendar.

With the weight of history and the passion of their fans behind them, both teams will leave everything on the pitch. While on paper, Persepolis appear to have the upper hand, the Tehran derby’s unpredictable nature means that anything can happen.

Get ready for an electrifying battle that will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the season’s highlights.