TT – TEHRAN, Payam Heydari has been selected to referee the upcoming match between Persepolis and Esteghlal.

The 105th Tehran derby is scheduled for Thursday.

Heydari will be assisted by Farhad Farhadpour and Ali Ahmadi, with Morteza Mansourian serving as the fourth official.

Bijan Heydari will act as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).